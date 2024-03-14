MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,233,000 after acquiring an additional 87,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

MSA opened at $186.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $188.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.87 and a beta of 1.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

