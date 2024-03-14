M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes $147,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,276. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $133.07 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

