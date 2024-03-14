M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

