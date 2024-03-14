M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 529 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

