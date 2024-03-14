M&R Capital Management Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,015 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,541 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 189,535 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $3,646,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $28.25.
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636.
