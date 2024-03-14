M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $519.50 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.45 and a 52 week high of $520.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.41 and its 200 day moving average is $464.94. The firm has a market cap of $401.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

