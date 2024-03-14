M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $539.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.80 and its 200-day moving average is $444.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $543.92.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

