M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $39,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Shopify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Shopify by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 874.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

