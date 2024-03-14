M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMSI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $684,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

