M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 273 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.85 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

