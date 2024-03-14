M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 29,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 50,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $4,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,396,167,000 after buying an additional 930,367 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 198,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 33,508 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

