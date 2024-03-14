M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 859 ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of REGL opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

