Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $558.81 million and approximately $37.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,109,910,562 coins and its circulating supply is 847,233,048 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

