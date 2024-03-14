Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Shares Down 4.4%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09. 75,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 190,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MAU shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$139,440.00. Company insiders own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
