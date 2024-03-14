Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 145,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,859,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

