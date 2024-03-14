MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $66.61 and last traded at $67.33. Approximately 93,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 167,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Specifically, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,731,325 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

The company has a market cap of $690.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MoneyLion by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MoneyLion by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

