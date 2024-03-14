MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Sells $228,272.75 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Derella sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $228,272.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ML opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.64.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 652.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,311,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 623.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,119,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 12.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

