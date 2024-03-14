Mondi plc Announces Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.9708 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Mondi Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Mondi has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68.
About Mondi
