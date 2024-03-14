Mondi plc Announces Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.9708 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Mondi Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Mondi has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68.

Get Mondi alerts:

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.