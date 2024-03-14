Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Increased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,027 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.8% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,089,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.68. 4,227,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

