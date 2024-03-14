Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Reduced by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $404.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $410.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

