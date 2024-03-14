Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Update

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 14th total of 56,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter.

Molecular Templates Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 8,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,567. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

