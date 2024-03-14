Modus Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.58. 471,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,241. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

