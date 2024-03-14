Modus Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.54. 904,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,560. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

