Modus Advisors LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,035. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

