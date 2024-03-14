Modus Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 283,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 12,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH remained flat at $488.00 during trading on Thursday. 738,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.06. The stock has a market cap of $449.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.