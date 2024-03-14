Modus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,542. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.21 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.38 and a 200 day moving average of $246.20. The company has a market capitalization of $296.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $316,163,342 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

