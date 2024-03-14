Modus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ovintiv by 15.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,298,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,787,000 after acquiring an additional 246,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.2 %

OVV stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. 856,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.66. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.91.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

