Modus Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,146. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

