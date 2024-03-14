Modus Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 280,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 172,960 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 468,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,516,000 after purchasing an additional 362,014 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 37,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.18. 2,360,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,904,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

