Modus Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.38. 553,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,305. The company has a market capitalization of $447.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.28 and a 52-week high of $482.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

