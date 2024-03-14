Modus Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $439.28. 18,196,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,963,836. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $293.24 and a 52-week high of $448.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

