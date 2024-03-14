Modus Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.03. 1,459,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

