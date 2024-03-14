Modus Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.37. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

