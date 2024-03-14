Modus Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,758. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

