Modus Advisors LLC Buys 6,796 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,648,166. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

