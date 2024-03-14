Modus Advisors LLC Buys 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $220.04. 192,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,365. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

