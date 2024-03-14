Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Up 2.8%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.43 and last traded at $85.25. 377,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 971,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 596,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after buying an additional 295,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

