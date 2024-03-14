Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 231,250 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,735,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at $93,657,908.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.16 million, a PE ratio of -300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVO shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
