Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 231,250 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,735,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916,983 shares in the company, valued at $93,657,908.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.16 million, a PE ratio of -300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mission Produce by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mission Produce by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 20.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mission Produce by 136.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 215,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVO shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

