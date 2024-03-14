Mina Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $125.11 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,135,738,973 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,149,385 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,135,634,572.8400393 with 1,067,920,675.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.47399545 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $118,128,989.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

