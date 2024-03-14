Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $424.95

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $424.95 and last traded at $422.80, with a volume of 7029921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $415.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.90 and its 200 day moving average is $367.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

