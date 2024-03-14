Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Sells C$39,250.00 in Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Bo Hollas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$39,250.00.
Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance
Shares of MBX stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.28. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.
Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.10 million. Microbix Biosystems had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microbix Biosystems
About Microbix Biosystems
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Microbix Biosystems
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.