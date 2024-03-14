Michael Wittmann Sells 8,700 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Wittmann sold 1,211 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $8,537.55.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDI. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

