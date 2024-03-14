Michael Wittmann Sells 8,700 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Wittmann sold 1,211 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $8,537.55.
indie Semiconductor Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.04.
Several brokerages have issued reports on INDI. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
