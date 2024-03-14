Michael James Carlson Sells 35,269 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson sold 35,269 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $77,239.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael James Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,547.84.
Shares of STEM opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.92. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
