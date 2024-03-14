Michael James Carlson Sells 35,269 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) COO Michael James Carlson sold 35,269 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $77,239.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael James Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,547.84.

Stem Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of STEM opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.92. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stem by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 94,774 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STEM

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.