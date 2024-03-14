Michael J. Lange Sells 5,000 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $270.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.64. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $357,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

