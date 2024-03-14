Michael G. Rippey Sells 122,533 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $10.98 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $919.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 173,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 70,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXC

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.