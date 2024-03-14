Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 329,274 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,024,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,274 shares during the period. News comprises 1.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $52,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in News by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in News by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in News by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 267,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

