Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $201.91 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metropolis Capital Ltd reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 7.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of Booking worth $201,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $30.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,530.53. The company had a trading volume of 151,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,300. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,567.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3,285.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

