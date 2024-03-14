Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $139.52 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 5.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $139,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

MA traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.71. 1,128,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,082. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.28 and a one year high of $482.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

