Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) CEO Michael S. Williams Sells 15,619 Shares of Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 15,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $330,185.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,946 shares in the company, valued at $15,283,078.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Metallus Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MTUS opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $937.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Metallus Company Profile

Featured Articles

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

