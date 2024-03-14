Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Phillippe Lord Sells 2,500 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MTH opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after buying an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,297,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

