Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Phillippe Lord Sells 2,500 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MTH opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after buying an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,297,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

